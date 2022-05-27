Event Title: Our Long Table
Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022
Time: 4:30 – 8 p.m.
Location: Vine Hill House (3601 Vine Hill Rd, Sebastopol, CA 95472)
Website (purchase tickets online): FFTfoodbank.org/olt
Description: Food For Thought is excited to return to an in-person event format for Our Long Table. The annual fundraiser will be held at Vine Hill House, located on the O’Connell Vineyards in Sebastopol. While overlooking hundreds of acres of world-class Pinot Noir and Chardonnay vineyards, guests will enjoy refreshing summer wines, craft beer, an elegant sit-down dinner, live music, an exclusive live auction and a raffle. An online auction will also be launched the week prior to the event for those who may not be able to join in person.
More: Proceeds support Food For Thought, a local nonprofit dedicated to meeting the nutrition needs of people living with HIV and other serious medical conditions in Sonoma County. Food For Thought provides weekly groceries and nutrition services -- all free of charge to more than 6,000 clients.
Media Contact:
Karen Gardner, Development Director
Phone: (707) 887-1647 ext. 102
Email: KarenG@FFTfoodbank.org
