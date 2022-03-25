Join Elana Love, yoga teacher and Food for Thought’s own Development Coordinator, for a summer yoga series with all proceeds benefiting Food for Thought.
Register now at FFTfoodbank.org/yoga.
Tues., May 24. 6 p.m. at Food for Thought
Tues., June 7. 7 p.m. at Bees N Blooms
Sat., June 25. 10:30 a.m. at Ron Rubin Winery
Sat., July 9. 10:30 a.m. at Landmark Vineyards
Sat., July 23. 10 a.m. at Hook & Ladder Winery
Thurs., Aug. 4. 7 p.m. at The Happy Dahlia Farm, LLC.
For more information, contact: ElanaN@FFTfoodbank.org or call 707-887-1647 ext. 117.
