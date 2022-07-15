The 2022 season show is a series of real memories submitted by our audience and interpreted in wild acrobatics, comedy, and awe-inspiring stunts. Deeply personal vignettes string together a larger story about the illusive, fleeting nature of time and how it transforms, defines, and inspires us. Internationally award-winning talents from around the globe come together in this star-studded cast of creators. This is the show everyone will be talking about this summer.
Featuring original, live music from legendary rock stars Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas.
Flynn Creek Circus is an all-human spectacle.
Flynn Creek Circus provides maximum public safety in live events. Reserve “social bubble” seating, outdoor atmosphere, and social distancing within the big top space are some of the measures that ensure a fun and comfortable experience for all audiences. Complete descriptions of pathogen spread prevention can be found at https://www.flynncreekcircus.com/ and are constantly adapting to the local, State, and CDC guidelines.
Flynn Creek Circus performances will be held at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds Carnival Lot, under the big top. 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://www.flynncreekcircus.com/.
Performance and Ticket Information:
July 14-16, 12 p.m.
July 17, 11 a.m. at Rohnert Park Community Center
Thurs., July 28 at 7p.m., Fri. July 29 at 5:30 p.m., Fri., July 29 at 8p.m., Sat., July 30 at 5:30 p.m. Sat., July 30 at 8 p.m. (Adults only 21+), Sun., July 31 at 1p.m., Sun., July 31 at 4p.m.
In conjunction Flynn Creek Circus will be offering a circus workshop for ages 7-15.
Wed., July 27- Friday, July 29 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Signup information at https://www.flynncreekcircus.com/2022-circus-camps/.
Reserved tables may be purchased in advance at https://www.flynncreekcircus.com/.
Shows can sell out so please purchase early. Beer, wine, and light concession available for purchase at the big top and in advance.
“Social bubble” seating prices:
Sponsors Lounge Pavilion (6 seats): $416
VIP tables (4-6 seats per table): $175
Canopy tables (4-6 seats per table): $145
High Top tables (4 seats per table): $118
Garden benches (seats 2 adults, no table): $65
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.