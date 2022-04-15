Five students awarded telescopes at the Striking Sparks Ceremony

On April 7 five student winners from around Sonoma County were honored at the Piner High School Planetarium for winning the Striking Sparks competition. This is the 37th year of the competition, a program facilitated by the Robert Ferguson Observatory that awards telescopes to Sonoma County students to promote science education and interest in astronomy.
This year’s winners include Cecilia Rose Sphere, a 4th grader from Evergreen Elementary in Rohnert Park; Matt Makiva, an 8th grader from Woodland Star Charter School in Sonoma; Natalie Burton, an 8th grader from Harvest Christian School in Petaluma; Ruby Barron, a 5th grader from Prestwood Elementary School in Sonoma; and Zoe Pulis, a 4th grader from Sonoma Charter School in Sonoma. Matt Makiva and Natalie Burton were not able to attend the ceremony and will have their telescopes delivered to them on another day.
To compete, the students had to write an essay about why they would like to win a telescope through the Striking Sparks program, obtain a recommendation letter from their teacher, and were also required to attend an event at the observatory or one of its Young Astronomers meetings. Each student is assigned a mentor and each telescope is financially sponsored by an individual.
“Of all the programs and events, we offer through the Robert Ferguson Observatory,” says Stephanie Derammelaere, Executive Director of RFO, “this is one of my favorites because it embodies what our observatory is all about – inspiring the public, and especially youth, in learning more about science and astronomy.”
Robert Ferguson, the observatory’s namesake, founded the Striking Sparks program in 1985 when he built a telescope with a student to “strike a spark” of interest in science and astronomy. That first “spark” of interest contributed to the student ultimately graduating with a Ph.D. in Astrophysics. The program continued through the Sonoma County Astronomical Society, and later was transferred to the Robert Ferguson Observatory in 2019. Initially volunteers hand built about 200 telescopes, but more recently Orion Dobsonian telescopes are purchased through funds donated by sponsors. In the program’s 37-year history, 292 telescopes have been awarded, striking a flurry of sparks in Sonoma County students.
The evening included an introduction of the Striking Sparks and Young Astronomers docent team, a history of Striking Sparks and overview of telescope operations and safety, and an introduction of the winners, teachers, and sponsors. The students were also taught how to transport the telescopes and set them up outside for viewing.
Submitted by Stephanie Derammelaere
