First annual district wide reclassification ceremony
Robert Grant

Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District held their first ever district wide ceremony recognizing multilingual student reclassifications from English Learner (EL) status to Fluent English Proficient (RFEP) status. The following students, not all photographed and not in order, were awarded certificates of achievement:  Paola Alcala Gutierrez, Gebson Garcia Garcia, Alexandra Alvarez, Michael Gomez, Angel Amador Ortiz, Laura Gomez Sanchez, Nicolas Angel, Kamila Gonzalez Garcia, Maximus Gonzalez Ros, Santiago Antonio Colmenares, Mia Arreola, Isabel Guzman, Angel Avalos, Josue Herrera Gopar, Juliana Baythavong Sao, Said Jimenez, Jayden Bernal, Camila Jimenez Curiel, Anthony Calvillo Ordaz, Alan Juarez Perez, Jaylyne Camacho Flores, Stacy Leon Sanchez, Juliana Cardenas, David Levy, Kaitlin Carlton, Jan Lopez Herrera, Melyssa Carrera Avendano, Justin Lopez Reynoso, Paola Coria Chavez, Isabella Luis Araiza, Joshua Curz Armas, Alejandro Martin De La Torre, Ivan Cruz Rodriguez, Jocelyn Martinez Amaya, Sebastian Deniz Padilla, Jeshua Medina Olguin, Camila Deanda Sarabia, Jose Mejia, Dezmond Echeverria Elias Naser, Antonios El Far, Thang Nguyen, Breanna Fagundes, Mina Nguyen, Emilio Nuila, Ulises Pacheco, Emily Perez Barrientos, Benjy Perez Hernandez, Arianna Ponce Calderon, Mia Quintero Alvarez, Arianna Ramirez Perez, Gianfranco Randazzo, Aileen Rodriguez Escutia, Cristian Rojas Canseco, Ismael Romo Sandoval, Maliyah Rosel, Fernanda Sandoval, Edith Sandoval Sandoval, Miguel Santana, Anthony Soto Arreola, Roel Sumano Ibanez, Nora Szentirmay, Brisa Valladares Acosta, Mark Szentirmay, Isabella Valles, Alex Vargas Ortiz, Zadie Vega Gopar, Carlos Vidrio Roldan, Simon Vives Duffe, Adalia Vizzuett, Abigael Wambui, Nathalie Zumwalt Lopez and Chantal Zuniga. 

