Fire Safe Sonoma has been awarded $15,000 in funds through a special grant from the California Fire Foundation for preventing, preparing and/or responding to major events, including wildfires and other disasters.
With Hispanic and Latino/a/x residents making up 27.3 percent of the County, the overarching goal of this project will be to provide our Spanish speaking population access to important wildland fire safety information. Roberta MacIntyre, President, and CEO of Fire Safe Sonoma said: “We believe this is critical to strengthening our county’s collective resiliency.”
Through this endeavor, Fire Safe Sonoma hopes to establish a Hispanic and Latino/a/x following and to further engage Spanish speakers through multimedia materials, fire safety and preparedness events, meetings, and educational presentations. Moreover, this endeavor will provide Spanish speaking residents with a platform to share their opinions and concerns relating to wildland fire safety.
Marika Ramsden, the Executive Coordinator for Fire Safe Sonoma, said: “This project will provide wildland fire safety information to a population of at least 15,000 Hispanic and Latino/a/x residents over a one-year period, at a cost of about one-dollar / person.”
The California Fire Foundation, the funder for this project, has teamed up with funding partners across the state to help local fire departments, firefighter associations, fire safe councils and other community-based organizations through individual grants worth up to $15,000.
Funding from the California Fire Foundation aids grantees in helping their communities address issues that threaten millions of Californians each year. More information about the California Fire Foundation grants is available at
Fire Safe Sonoma is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and is the lead Fire Safe Council for Sonoma County. Fire Safe Sonoma has been educating residents about wildfire prevention and safety for nearly 25 years, taking on large scale fuels reduction projects, and assisting local community groups with wildland fire risk reduction. Although Fire Safe Sonoma receives some donations, the efforts of the organization are primarily grant funded.
Fire Safe Sonoma routinely acts as a liaison between local communities and agencies and is constantly seeking grant funding for wildfire safety related projects. The organization also acts as a fiscal sponsor for projects across the County.
For more information visit our website at www.firesafesonoma.org
