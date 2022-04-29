Tuesday morning, April 26, at approximately 0820 hours, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety dispatch center received calls for a house on fire on Circle Dr. Fire and Patrol units were dispatched to the home and arrived within three minutes of the initial dispatch. Patrol officers quickly cleared all residents from the house along with a few small animals in cages. The fire was confined to the garage near the water heater when fire units arrived. Smoke had filled the attic space and a small portion of the living space of the home.
Fire personnel from Rohnert Park Public Safety, Rancho Adobe Fire and Sonoma County Fire, quickly arrived and stopped the fire from spreading to the interior of the house. The quick actions of the residents and neighbors calling for help, allowed fire personnel to keep the fire small. Damage to the house was limited to the garage space and one interior wall that is near the water heater. An investigation is being done by Rohnert Park Fire.
Rohnert Park Public Safety would like to remind everyone to keep the space around gas water heaters clear of all combustible items. Listen for possible issues and clean around the area often to limit dust build up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.