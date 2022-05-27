The Santa Rosa Fire Department received calls Wednesday, May 18, from an elderly care facility that reported an audible fire alarm with smoke coming from a building. The first engine arrived in under five minutes and found smoke coming from a doorway and the attic vents of a one-story building. Additional resources were requested to assist with fire attack. The building was a day use center for the care home and was not occupied at the time of the fire. Firefighters quickly searched for any occupants and were able to confirm that no one was inside.
Crews extinguished the fire, which was in a storage and maintenance room at the back of the building. The fire did not extend into the living areas of the facility, but there was smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure and in the attic. The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes. The investigator determined that the fire was accidental and electrical in nature. Damage to the building is estimated to be $50,000.
