In 2017 there had been a finding history day at the De Turk Round Barn in Santa Rosa and this year will be the society’s 60 years as an organization but it is possible that this is going to be the first annual.
A celebration of Sonoma County’s unique past will be held August 6 at the Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave. in Santa Rosa.
Travel back in time with local historical and cultural organizations.
Presentations will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and displays and book signing will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
This event is presented by the Sonoma County Historical Society with free admission and free parking.
For more information go to info@sonomacountyhistory.org.
We all hear about famous street names in Cotati, however, has anyone ever heard of Hans Olsen?
A man of naturally sound judgment and shrewd perception, characteristic of the Danish race from which he sprang. Hans Olsen, successful merchant of Cotati, has so lived as to earn the esteem of all who knew him. He had risen through his strict attention to business, his excellent discrimination, and his desire to deal fairly with his fellowmen, his name standing high in local business circles,
Hans Olsen was a native of Denmark, born on the 18th of May 1859. He lived in his native country until 1890, when he immigrated to the United States, locating first in Monterey County, where he was engaged for three years in farming a tract of eight hundred acres. He then went to Santa Barbara County and became connected with a dairy running two hundred cows and later was with a creamery in Humboldt County. He was in British Columbia but later returned to California and in 1905 went to San Francisco, where he opened a store. A short time later he sold out and came to Cotati, buying twenty acres of land near the town, on which he went into the poultry business. He was successful in this enterprise but in 1919 he sold the ranch and established a grocery store in Cotati. (Does anybody remember this?)
In 1883 Olsen was married to Christine Christesen, who was born and reared in Denmark, and they were the parents of ten children. Einer was a successful poultryman near Cotati, Hilga operated a photographic studio in San Francisco; Valpan is deceased; Wicco was married and ran a poultry ranch near Cotati; Jack resided in San Francisco; Halga owned a pool room in Cotati, Waldear lived with his parents, Wicco, Jack and Halga were veterans of the World War, serving in France.
Olsen was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, while politically he gave his support to the socialist party. He was a man of fine personal address and friendly manner and while living in Cotati he won a host of warm personal friends and admiring acquaintances.
