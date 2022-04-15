For all but 19 of Rancho Cotate High School’s 1,600 students, last Thursday would have seemed like a normal day. Students went to classes, unlikely to make note of the 19 empty desks belonging to students traversing different cliques and cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds.
That is until police officers accompanied by chaplains and the Grim Reaper arrived at classrooms to read the absent students’ obituaries as part of the anti-drunk driving campaign, Every Fifteen Minutes, run statewide by the California Highway Patrol.
While 15 of the selected students were at a retreat in Occidental with event organizers, penning farewell letters to their parents, according to Lt. Jeff Nicks with the Rohnert Park police department, who has been a longtime local organizer of the event, another four were on the football field.
After a 9-1-1 call about a DUI crash was played over the PA system at the high school, students flocked to the football field and filled the stadium, which played host to a dramatic, staged accident.
On the field, the staged crash revealed the four students, with two crashed cars and a struck pedestrian. Isaac Martinez played the role of the drunk driver, who had run a red light and hit a pedestrian, Marley Castner, before striking another car driven by Skylar Hendry. Cameron Duran played a passenger in Martinez’s car, who sustained injuries.
Emergency personnel including police officers, fire and paramedics treated the scene like a real accident, using the jaws-of-life to extricate passengers from the wrecked cars and treating the “injured.” While Martinez was arrested and transported to Sonoma County Jail, Castner was airlifted by the CHP helicopter where and taken to Kaiser Hospital in Santa Rosa, alongside Duran, who was transported by ambulance. Hendry, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was carted off by the Sonoma County coroner.
Cameras followed the four students: Martinez dressed in jail clothing and was sent before a real judge at the Sonoma County Superior Court to be sentenced; Hendry and Duran were the center of an emergency treatment scene at Kaiser; and Castner was laid on a slab at the morgue for her parents to identify. Nicks said the scenes are emotional and dynamic.
The event, held every four years so everyone going through Rancho Cotate High School will experience it once, is part of a statewide initiative to educate students about the dangers of drunk driving. The event culminated on Friday with an assembly, set up with a casket to mimic a funeral for the student playing the role of the deceased. Footage taken the day before is shown and selected letters from the other 15 students sent to the retreat are read before the whole school.
Skylar Hendry’s father, speaking at the assembly, said “I’m glad I get to share this letter I wrote after learning of Skylar’s death yesterday. I’ll try to get through it without breaking down. All future memories have been stolen by a selfish decision. I will never walk you down the aisle. All the potential you had has been wiped away.”
To murmurs and giggles, the father said, “Isaac did this to you. Why Isaac? Why so f—-ing stupid? There is no justification I will accept, especially anything beginning with ‘I didn’t think’ Everyone knows that ‘stupid’ starts there.”
While Rohnert Park doesn’t deal with many cases of DUI by students, Nicks said the event, which the high school first hosted in 2001, is a chance to get the message across to students, hoping they will remember it as they get older. Nicks lamented that even though cell phones have made calling a friend for a ride or using a ride share service easier, DUIs are increasing in Sonoma County.
“I’m assigned to the patrol division and oversee patrol operations and it seems that DUI arrests are on the rise. I wish we never had to have a program like this, but with people still drinking and driving and using drugs and driving and vaping and driving, we need it,” he said.
Nicks said the students who participated were handpicked by administrators as students who were influential in diverse segments of the student population. The hope is that those who went to the retreat or participated in the dramatization share their experiences with their social groups, and that students bring up the topic of drunk driving with their families at the dinner table.
“Now these 19 kids are working together, whether they know it or not, with the other 1580 kids at the high school to send a message. If we impact one person to not make that choice, we’ve won,” Nicks said.
Every Fifteen Minutes takes a group of about 15 organizers, including public safety officers, educators and members of the community, a full year to plan. It costs about $10,000, with $9,000 coming from a CHP grant and the remainder funded through fundraising.
Nicks thanked the numerous community members who helped bring the event to life, including Kaiser Hospital in Santa Rosa, the Sheriff’s Office, the coroner, members of the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District and Sonoma Life Support, a local ambulance service.
“We all work together on a day-to-day basis. Everybody steps up. They know the need and they do a great job for the kids at the school,” he said.
He also praised Vice Principal Angie Scardina for help with the event, and the kids who participated, who he said had to keep their roles a secret for several months leading up to it.
