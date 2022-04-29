Evergreen students taste the fruits of their labor

Chef John Mahlstedt has students taste the fruits of their labor, well, in this case, whipped cream, at Evergreen’s Career Day. Not in order are Bo Bengson, Chelsea Lopez Vallerta, Brella Rivera, Avery Peterson, Aaliyah Stewart and Aubrie German.
Popular News
Articles
- Fire victims shocked by taxes levied on PG&E settlements
- Guerneville man sentenced to maximum term in prison
- Old Dollar Tree on fire
- Jessica Holman All Star Teacher
- Talented local teens have dreams
- Thompson presents $1 Million Check to Petaluma Health Center
- Cougars get sweet revenge
- Police Logs
- Two centenarions celebrate
- Fire on Circle Dr.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.