Three members of the Board of Directors of the Cotati Museum were at Finley Center in Santa Rosa on Saturday for the Sonoma County History Day. From left to right in the picture are John Dell’Osso, Ed Gilardi, and Judy Gustafson. They brought their traveling display with brochures, information about the start of Cotati as a city and information about their future and ongoing projects. This is only a small portion of the artifacts and information on display in their museum located behind the Cotati Police Station on West Sierra.
John Dell’Osso's father once owned the Green Mill on Redwood Highway near Penngrove.
