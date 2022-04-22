Ellie has excelled in both basketball and track this year. In a league track meet at the beginning of April, Ellie threw a season-best in the shot put of 36 feet 8 inches, and a personal best of 127 feet 10 inches in the discus a few minutes later. Both marks are new records for West County/Analy High School. When Ellie is not competing, you can find her hanging out with friends and family and going to the beach. Ellie will be attending Boston University on a Track Scholarship next year, majoring in Sociology and heading towards a pre-law track.
Ellie Roan West County High School Athlete of the month for April
