Ellie Roan West County High School Athlete of the month for April
Frank Fennema

Ellie has excelled in both basketball and track this year.  In a league track meet at the beginning of April, Ellie threw a season-best in the shot put of 36 feet 8 inches, and a personal best of 127 feet 10 inches in the discus a few minutes later. Both marks are new records for West County/Analy High School.  When Ellie is not competing, you can find her hanging out with friends and family and going to the beach.  Ellie will be attending Boston University on a Track Scholarship next year, majoring in Sociology and heading towards a pre-law track. 

