California Focus columnist Thomas Elias has been named the year’s best columnist expressing one person’s viewpoint on public affairs in the 2022 competition of the Los Angeles Press Club. The awards were announced during a Saturday evening banquet.
The Elias column today appears in 101 newspapers of all sizes throughout California.
Said the judges, (members of other press clubs around the nation): “(Elias is) an observant columnist holding the powerful accountable. As fewer observant eyes monitor local, regional, and state level politics, there is no doubt his role has grown even more important in recent years.”
Columns published during 2021 on which the award was based included ones entitled “High time to tax the unvaxxed,” “Utility execs should pay for their crimes,” and “Newsom must stop favoring big donor corporations.”
