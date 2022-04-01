The Education Foundation of Cotati & Rohnert Park (EFCRP) is a nonprofit organization. EFCRP was founded in 1983 in response to the reality of dwindling state funds available to support educational excellence in our community. To date, grants totaling over1.8 million dollars have been distributed to local teachers and administrators.
Who are we?
Our board of directors is comprised of active members from the community, including parents, business leaders, teachers and administrators, who all share a common commitment to educational excellence. It is our belief that the community must play an active role preparing our youth for an increasingly complex world.
We are part of a team
While EFCRP is independent of the Cotati-Rohnert Park School District, we believe that greater success comes from a coordinated effort with the School District. Therefore, we maintain communication through a district liaison who keeps us informed about the current educational methodologies of the district.
Teachers make a difference!
Teachers have the responsibility and privilege of preparing our youth to meet the challenges of the future. Without their commitment, energy and support, our children may never reach their full potential. Their job today is more difficult and demanding than ever before.
EFCRP assists teachers by supporting their vision of a quality education. We provide funding for innovative programs that address diverse learning styles & introduce students to real life experiences. Further, we recognize outstanding educators with the presentation of the Teacher of the 21st Century Award (formerly the Lou Colby Award) and the 21st Century Student Learner Award.
A means to an end
Through a variety of fundraising activities and donor contributions the EFCRP provides otherwise unavailable funds for education programs in local classrooms. We recognize the crucial role that teacher resources play in promoting excellence in education.
The Education Grant process
The Grant process begins with a written proposal submitted by a teacher or administrator. Traditionally, grants are due at the end of March. The grant Committee Facilitator assigns each grant a number to maintain anonymity of the grant writer and school site. Except for the facilitator, the entire Board of Directors participate in the approval of grants. Follow-up evaluations are conducted to monitor the effectiveness of funded programs.
Join us!
If you think you would like to join us and make a positive difference, give Vera a call at 708-584-5337
Upcoming events
Sharing of the Green 2022 March 26 to April 3
Farmers Market 2022 , Fridays, June 3 to August 26
