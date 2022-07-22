Earle Baum Center (EBC), a nonprofit serving people with sight loss and people who are blind in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, and Mendocino counties, announced the appointment of Aerial Gilbert.
Ms. Gilbert grew up in Marin County and has been a resident of Sonoma County since 1994. She was a pediatric RN until she lost her sight abruptly in 1988. Aerial credits her adjustment to sight loss to the services she received through the State Department of Rehabilitation and to receiving a Guide Dog. Aerial lives with her husband Larry, her Guide Dog Amour and three hives of bees. She is a passionate rower who has represented the United States at five World Rowing Championships and continues to row regularly. She enjoys beekeeping, gardening, and cooking. Aerial pursued a career at Guide Dogs for the Blind for 23 years, first as Manager of Campus Volunteer Programs and then as the Outreach Manager for the US and Canada. Aerial was a member of the first board of directors for Earle Baum Center at its inception in 1996 during which time she served for more than 10 years. In retirement, Aerial is thrilled to return to serving with the board of Earle Baum.
“I am very excited to rejoin EBC’s board after many years,” said Aeriel Gilbert. “When I first lost my sight, Earle Baum Center was there to help me adjust to a new way of life. With the organization’s assistance and support, I learned to move forward and continue to do the things I enjoy in life. I hope to pass along this gift to others.”
About Earle Baum Center
Earle Baum Center is a Santa Rosa nonprofit celebrating 22 years serving people with sight loss and people who are blind in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, and Mendocino counties by improving their personal, social, and economic lives. Earle Baum Center is an innovative community learning hub, providing support and rehabilitation services for people who are living with or newly experiencing sight loss. People served by EBC, and their families regain confidence, master new skills, and engage with technology and others to make vital, lifelong connections to lead happy, safe, productive lives.
