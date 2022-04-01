Earle Baum Center CEO Bob Sonnenberg to serve as judge of make:able contest
Make:able creations to be displayed at Earle Baum Center campus Summer 2022
Earle Baum Center (EBC), a nonprofit serving people with sight loss and people who are blind in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, and Mendocino Counties, announces today a partnership with Autodesk and PrintLab’s yearly assistive technology design challenge – make:able.
The new and improved design challenge follows the success of the first make:able challenge launched in 2020, which saw over 17,000 student registrations across 72 countries and solutions such as a wheelchair stroller adapter featured on national news platforms. The 2021 challenge has expanded from focusing on hand mobility devices to designing and making 3D printed devices to improve the lives of people with any disability or the elderly.
“Earle Baum Center is proud to be a part of Autodesk and PrintLab’s make:able assistive technology design challenge,” said Bob Sonnenberg, CEO of Earle Baum Center. “I am honored to serve as a judge for this year’s make:able contest and learn about new devices that can help folks who are blind or experiencing sight loss. These new products have the potential to change peoples’ lives by giving them greater independence and confidence.”
“The make:able challenge would not be what it is today without the support of our partner organizations,” said Jason Yeung, Co-Founder of PrintLab. “The inspiration and expertise of Earle Baum Center is giving thousands of young people the opportunity to not only learn about sight loss, but to develop creative open-source solutions to improve people’s lives. The great thing is that this is only the beginning. Our aim is to collaborate over many years - to continually improve the make:able challenge resources and to positively impact more and more people.”
The make:able challenge is open to students of all ages and can be run within design and technology or STEM lessons, after-school programs, workshops or even as part of distance and remote learning strategies. Upon signing up to Make:able, educators will receive access to the challenge toolkit, together with a full teachers’ pack consisting of professional development resources, guidance and standards-aligned lesson plans for various timeframes, age groups and abilities. The general public is also invited to participate in the over 18 age categories.
Entries will be judged by an expert panel following the submission deadline on May 1, 2022.
For more information and to register, visit http://www.makeablechallenge.com/
