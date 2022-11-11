On Thursday, December 1, 2022, Food For Thought hosts Dining Out For Life which takes place across Sonoma County. This year, over 75 local restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and wineries will participate, donating from 25 to 100 percent of the day’s sales to benefit Food For Thought, a nonprofit organization that provides healing food and nutrition services to people living with HIV and other serious medical conditions in Sonoma County.
“Dining Out For Life is our biggest and most delicious fundraiser of the year,” said Ron Karp, executive director of Food For Thought. “The 21st anniversary of the event falls on World AIDS Day. With HIV transmission on the rise in our county, this overlap holds even more significance. This year we are partnering with wineries as well as breweries, coffee shops, and restaurants! We are very grateful for all our new and past supporting businesses and event sponsors. The proceeds from Dining Out For Life ensure that we can continue to provide life-sustaining services to people living with serious medical conditions who are also at risk of malnutrition.”
With over 75 establishments throughout Sonoma County participating in the event, diners can enjoy a variety of options from a fast-casual experience to a farm-to-table meal incorporating the best ingredients that Sonoma County has to offer. Participating restaurants are in Bodega Bay, Cotati, Forestville, Geyserville, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Valley Ford, and Windsor. For a complete list of participating restaurants visit: FFTfoodbank.org/DOFL. Make your reservations today and plan to Dine Out. Take Out. Give Back. Ron Rubin Winery is the presenting sponsor of this year’s event.
Food For Thought is a nonprofit organization that provides healing nutrition to more than 6,000 Sonoma County residents living with a range of serious medical conditions and who are at risk of malnutrition. Comprehensive services include healthy groceries (enough for up to 21 meals per week), prepared meals, vitamins, supplements, and nutrition counseling. FFT believes that food is medicine: the services increase the health of clients, reduce food insecurity, decrease costs to the healthcare system and improve the lives of thousands of individuals in need. In addition to FFT’s direct service work, the agency leverages its impact through collaborative partnerships, research, and policy advocacy. Dining Out For Life is an annual dining fundraising event raising money for community-based organizations serving people living with HIV. It is an international event held in cities throughout the U.S. and Canada.
