The University Art Gallery at Sonoma State University is presenting two solo exhibitions of work by digital artist. The exhibitions will be concurrently on view from now until Dec. 11. Guest curated by SSU Assistant Professor of Art Sena Clara Crestion, the exhibitions feature two emerging women artists who use technology, electronics, and digital media in their work, namely Allison Berkoy and Jessye McDowell.
Berkoy uses electronic media to create videos, sculptural installations, and interactive environments. McDowell uses digital CGI (computer-generated imagery) technology to create images and animations that explore cultural narratives about technology.
The University Art Gallery is in the art building at SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free however parking is $8 pass in any lot on campus. For more information call 707-664-2295.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.