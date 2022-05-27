Dewald reaches high ranking in scouts

The family of Dominic D. (14) of Cotati, from Troop 55, would like to congratulate him on earning Eagle Scout, the highest rank in scouting. Dominic has demonstrated great Scout Spirit, lived by the Scout Law and has contributed to the community in many ways. We love you and are proud of you!
