If you are curious about Cotati’s history, sign up for a free 1–2-hour walking tour. The free tours take place the first Saturday of each month at 11 a.m. starting in May. RSVP to chsinfo@sonic.net or 707 794-0305 for a spot on a monthly tour. Sponsored by the Cotati Historical Society and the Chamber of Commerce. Interested in leading a tour? Let us know. We provide all training.
