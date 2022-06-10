The Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District met at the James Pitt Theater on the Rancho Cotate High School campus Tuesday June 7. The three- and one-half-hour meeting should have been filled with routine presentations, end of year decisions and preparation for new year actions. It was, but Board President Joe Cimino’s opening point of personal privilege foretold that the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association’s (RPCEA) letter to board members was not appreciated.
The letter they sent was not on the agenda, but every board member addressed those communications. Given their comments, it appears that the teachers’ union held a vote of no confidence and communicated their reasons why they had no confidence in Superintendent Mayra Perez. As Trustee Chrissa Gillies phrased it, because it pertained to personal matters she couldn’t go into detail about the contents of that letter. If she could, she would refute the assertions made, line item by line item. Gillies also said it was her last year on the board.
Trustee Leffler Brown, who has served for 28 years on the board said “I couldn’t disagree more” with the letter the union sent. He has been waiting for years for the focus to be on the kids, the curriculum, the learning. He said Perez was the superintendent he’s been waiting for and she’s all about the kids. Trustee Michelle Wing found the letter unhelpful. The strike is over, and the district needs to move forward, together, for the kids and the future. She saw the letter as divisive, placing folks on team A or team B. She said she is on team student. Trustee Mark Nelson acknowledged he wasn’t on the board when Perez was hired, that he kept his eye on her closely his first year and that he’s seen nothing to substantiate voices raised against Perez. In fact, he praised her for grace under fire. Where this goes from here is an unknown, but it was clear the existing board has full faith and confidence in Superintendent Perez.
As to the actual agenda to be considered, a lot of good news was contained in the multiple presentations the board heard. The Education Foundation talked about the $23,000 they were able to give as grants this year. They raised over 1.8 million since they started in 1983. They were followed by King Consulting who presented a Demographic Analysis and Enrollment Project for the school district. While most of California districts are seeing declining enrollment, CRPUSD is gaining enrollment. Part of that is the residential development underway in the City of Rohnert Park but also since 2017 births have gone up by 10 percent. That means five years later, those kids are ready to start school. Adding a full cohort of Transitional Kindergarten for four-year-olds, will also increase enrollment. Using a moderate projection, they are forecasting long term growth with enrollment rising from current 5,932 this year to an estimated 6,500 students by 2028-2029. More enrollment means more money for the district to use for programs, salaries, and materials.
Thomas Page Academy shared their STREAM program with the board, and University Elementary at La Fiesta Principal Christina Lunde talked about the recent grants obtained. $100,000 per year for three years to train teachers so they can work with students in all the district’s elementary schools about the SUPER program. Super is Students Understanding People, Environment, and Resources. The goal is to eventually have all 5th grade students get an opportunity to attend an environment education camp. They are also working on an Ocean Guardian Grant which would provide $4,000 for every school to use in their school gardens.
In other board news, public hearings were held on the Preliminary Local Control Accountability Plan and the 2022-2023 Preliminary Budget. Both must be approved by July 1, and the board will do that at their second board meeting in June. Of note budget wise, more good news on the funding front from Governor Newsom’s office. The governor’s May revision is proposing more funding that will go into base funding and without the usual strings attached. The state legislature is looking at other funding which are even more generous than what the governor is proposing. The bottom line for CRPUSD is that although they will still be deficit spending next year, and perhaps the year after; it’s not as bad as feared and they’ll be able to submit a positive budget for next year and the following two years without going below the required 3 percent reserve requirement.
Increasing enrollment; all raises, and contracts settled for the next three years; more revenue without strings attached coming from the state; new adopted curriculum and textbooks, innovative programs, and capture of grants to fund even more resources; what’s not to like? Now if only the board and the teacher’s union can bury the hard feelings, perhaps the district can continue to move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.