The Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District held a special meeting at the Theater, Arts, and Gymnasium Building at Rancho Cotate High School on February 28. The meeting only lasted a few minutes, was lightly attended, and had a single action item for consideration. That item was Resolution 2022-11, identified as an “Emergency Resolution Regarding Concerted Activity in the Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District.”
The resolution outlined the history that led up to the need for this resolution. This summary outlined the potential for a teacher’s strike if no agreement is reached with the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association (RPCEA) after the release of the “Factfinding Reports” expected during the week of February 28. The resolution stated, “as of February 25, 2022, there has been no counteroffer from RPCEA and no indication that a settlement will occur, making the potential of strike activity… a distinct possibility in the near future.” Both sides continue to say they hope to avoid any strike or disruption to schools.
It went on to say, “the board has an obligation to take all appropriate steps to ensure schools remain open and available to students to continue their education, as well as to ensure that students who attend school are safe and may continue with their educational activities without disruption.” As per “Education Code section 35161” it permits the school board to “delegate to an officer or employee of the district any of the board’s powers and duties.” This resolution does that by delegating to Superintendent Mayra Perez or her designee(s), “those lawful powers and duties and as may be necessary to prevent a strike or mitigate the impacts of a strike or other work stoppage or disruption if one were to occur.”
The resolution outlined several actions that the superintendent could take, but she is not limited to just those listed. The entire resolution can be viewed on the district’s website at: https://crpusd.org/our_district/board_of_trustees. Select the New Agenda Online Board Meetings 2021-2022 tab. That will bring up the meetings list. Select tonight’s special meeting to open the agenda. The resolution is attached as a PDF file. It was the amended version that was passed unanimously by the board this evening. These emergency powers remain in effect until the emergency is over or the board repeals the resolution.
Two speakers representing RPCEA spoke during public comments, and teachers were again out on the street prior to the meeting. One speaker highlighted some inaccuracies included in the resolution from his view. He said, “not all are true” and “not all are correct.” The other speaker, while recognizing the need for this legal step, told the board “To be careful of how you do it,” stressing that union activities are legal and some of the actions included appear to be threatening of their rights to engage in those activities. The next regular meeting is scheduled for March 8, 2022.
