During the Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District regular board meeting in The James Pitt Theater on the Rancho Cotate High School campus Tuesday September 20 many issues were discussed. The meeting lasted two-and-one half hours. There were about three dozen in attendance between members of the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association (RPCEA), district staff, and University Elementary at La Fiesta (UELF) parents and students. Here are the key highlights. The full meeting can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel at: Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District - YouTube.
UELF Principal Christina Lunde was back to present the fifth grade Outdoor Education Project that she had previously presented to the board about the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Bay Watershed Education and Training 3-year grant. Sending 375 students and 40 adults to this outdoor education opportunity will cost just over $113,000 for 2022-2023 school year. The grant covers $50,000 of the cost this year leaving just over $63,000 to be raised so that every fifth grader can attend the program. Parents of students attending and the adults going as chaperones are asked to donate $200 to cover the cost; however, that’s a request not a requirement. Some parents can and will donate more, others will donate as their ability allows them.
Other fund-raising activities are already underway. An Outdoor Education dine and donate was held at Sally Tomatoes on September 7 and the district will be partnering with the City of Rohnert Park on Saturday October 29 for their Halloween Carnival at the Community Center Complex. They plan on asking businesses and community groups to sponsor students also. The public can also send check donations made out to UELF Outdoor Education CRPUSD,
Attn: Christina Lunde at University Elementary at La Fiesta, 8511 Liman Way, Rohnert Park, CA 94928. Lunde will ensure those donations are properly handled and benefit all the elementary schools in the district.
The students from the seven elementary schools will spend three days at NatureBridge, which is in the Marin Headlands just 10 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge between January 23 and February 10, 2023. Some days just one elementary school will be in attendance, on other days students from two or three schools will be attending together. They will learn through practical hands-on activities. The daily schedule runs from 6:45 a.m. (wake-up/breakfast) through 9:15 p.m. (lights out).
There will be hiking and various activities in areas of study such as Marine Ecology, Watersheds, Earth and Physical Sciences, Terrestrial Plants and Animals, and Climate Change. The students will use the scientific method of making observations, asking research questions, collecting data, and drawing conclusions. Lunde stressed that personal growth and teambuilding would also be experienced by the kids. The students will sleep in their school’s designated area and may only be in the dorms when an adult is present. At least one adult for every 20 students will sleep in the dorms. The first information night was held on Tuesday September 13 at John Reed Elementary School. More are planned in the coming weeks. For more information, check with your school administrators.
In other board news, Ben Mesches, the new RPCEA President, made his first report to the board. It was both upbeat and confrontational. Thanking the board for what they do, he said, “things are starting to feel normal.” However, hard feelings from the strike remain as the teacher’s union again questioned the rationale behind giving Superintendent Mayra Perez a three percent raise and a year’s extension on her contract. He also spoke about a cease-and-desist complaint sent regarding the administration of Adjunct Duty for Elementary School teachers which was agreed to in the contract settlement by the union, but which is differently interpreted then in previous years. Board President Joe Cimino explained the performance evaluation process for Perez and all five board members voiced their reasons for their vote to give Perez a small raise and a year’s extension.
On the fiscal front, Chief Business Official John Bartolome presented the 2021-22 Unaudited Actual Financial Report which was approved by the board. This is closing the books on the previous school year accounting for all revenues and expenditures. This will now go to the auditors and their report will be presented to the board in January 2023. The good news was that after closing the books the general fund surplus rose to $631,270. Better news is that Governor Newsom signed legislation in July called the COVID ADA Relief which will result in an additional three million in one time money to the district’s surplus for 2022-2023 and beyond. Being one time money, Perez advised they would be working with school sites, the budget committee, and other stakeholders on how to best use those funds.
