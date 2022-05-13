The Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District held a special meeting on May 10. It was conducted in the multi-use room at the Labath facility located at 5860 Labath Avenue in Rohnert Park. The two- and one-half-hour session included one action item in addition to a budget review. Around two dozen people were in attendance.
The action item was approval of a final layoff notice for the position of Assistant Director of Student and Family Wellness. This was a certificated position which according to Superintendent Mayra Perez was funded by one-time Covid-19 money. Since those funds are expiring, not renewing the position for the 2022-2023 school year will save the district $160,980 per year in salary and benefits.
Given that the district self-certified their budget as qualified and because Perez and the board members have been getting a lot of questions about the budget, the purpose of the study session was to review where the district is currently. It was also to provide information to the public about that budget. It wasn’t livestreamed but it was recorded. That recording should be available in the next day or so for those interested in viewing the meeting.
A qualified budget means the district can meet its financial obligations in the current year but may not be able to meet them in the following two years. Technically at the second interim report the budget was still positive but given the settlement with the teacher’s union and anticipated settlements with the other two employee bargaining units the district would be running a structural deficit and unable to maintain the required percent reserve balance in school year 2023-2024. The district has reactivated the superintendent’s budget advisory committee to explore ways to balance expenses and revenues. A fiscal recovery plan is also required because of this certification. The 2022-2023 budget, likely to also be qualified, will be adopted in June.
According to Chief Business Official John Bartolome, as of May 9 with the Multi-Year Projections accounting for the raises, the district will finish the 2021-22 year with a $306,479 surplus and the AB1200 reserve percentage would be 8.56 percent. However, he is projecting a deficit of $2,354,621 for 2022-2023 which drops the reserve to 6.06 percent. Without any changes in expenses or revenues, the deficit for 2023-2024 would be $2,666,960 and the reserve percentage would drop below the minimum 3 percent level to 2.33 percent. Currently employee costs “comprise approximately 85 percent” of the unrestricted budget. This includes salaries and benefits.
Bartolome is hopeful that the numbers will improve as early indicators from the state is that Governor Newsom is looking to put more money into education from its surplus this year. The hope is that those funds would be added to base funding and not another series of one-time money with strings attached. Another bright spot is that enrollment is up by 279 students. If that continues and students attend classes closer to the historical level of 96 percent average daily attendance (ADA) more revenue is possible to reduce the deficit. Currently because of the pandemic, ADA was only 93.5 percent. The district gets most of its revenue based on ADA not enrollment.
The increase in expenses is not just salary. Utility costs have jumped from $1,571,767 in 2020-21 to $2,036,311 this year. That’s a combination of rate hikes by PG&E and a return to campus for in-person instruction. Property and Liability insurance continues to rise. In 2020-21 it cost the district $831,629. This year the estimated cost is $1,075,939. Legal fees were also $85,000 more than last year due to the labor negotiations and redrawing of district maps along with other costs for personnel issues. Finally, the Special Education Budget continues to be underfunded by the state. This year the district had to transfer $10,120,046 from their general budget to that budget to cover the expenses of special education for its students.
One message that was stressed by board members and staff was that all districts are not funded equally. According to Bartolome, over one half of the 40 districts in Sonoma County are basic aid districts whereas our district is state funded by formula. These differing funding methods result in non-standard per pupil revenues. An example from last year was a comparison with St. Helena’s district. They got $33,476 per pupil whereas our district received $13,452 per student. Other comparisons included Roseland at $26,945, West Sonoma County at $17,693, Petaluma City at $15,893, and Santa Rosa City at $15,273 per student ADA. The state is looking at the issue with one option being to base funding on enrollment versus ADA.
