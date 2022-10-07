The Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District held a special board meeting on October 4, 2022, with a two hour plus meeting in the Labath Multi-Use room at 5860 Labath Ave. in Rohnert Park. The purpose of the meeting was to update the board on School Safety Plans and obtain their approval of those plans by the State’s mandated deadline of October 15.
Angie Scardina, Principal of El Camino High School provided the Safety Plan update. California Education Code requires all kindergarten through grade 12 schools to develop, update, and adopt a comprehensive school safety plan (CSSP) annually. These plans include strategies aimed at prevention of, and education about, potential incidents involving crime and violence on school campuses including aspects of social emotional and physical safety for youth and adults.
The law requires each school update and adopt their CSSP by March 1 annually. Superintendent Mayra Perez explained to the board that they now must be approved by the board which is a more recent change. Previously the law only required school districts to notify the California Department of Education by October 15 if any of their schools were not in compliance. Scardina verified to the board that all district school site councils had completed and approved their plans by the required March 2022 deadline.
These plans must include certain components. These include assessments of status of school crime or crimes at school-related functions; child abuse and neglect reporting procedures; and of course, disaster procedures – both routine and emergency plans and/or crisis responses. Many are obvious such as earthquake procedures, fire drills, bomb threats, among others. This would also include procedures relating to active shooters or other armed assailants. Perhaps not so obvious are things like a schoolwide dress code that prohibits gang related apparel, rules and procedures on school discipline, and bullying/cyberbullying prevention policies and procedures.
Although these were approved back in March, Scardina said they are living documents and as new concerns or situations arise, they will be revised. There was extensive discussion and questions and answers during her presentation. Part of that discussion were concerns that more needs to be added to these plans. Scardina agreed and pointed out that the plans will be re-presented to the board with updates after public hearings in November at the board meeting scheduled for December 13. Tonight’s vote, which was unanimous, really was a certification by the board that the school district is in compliance with the law.
Also presented tonight was an overview of the Multiple Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) being developed and implemented by the school district. Presented by Melissa Quinn, the Lawrence Jones Principal, and Jill Finnerty, a teacher and MTSS coach, the effort is funded by a 315K grant. A second grant has been applied for. It was launched in September 2022 starting with team trainings at five school sites (Phase 1). These were Lawrence Jones and Technology Middle Schools as well as Thomas Page, John Reed, and Richard Crane Elementary schools. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by March 2023 with 100 percent staff trained. Phase 2 will launch shortly thereafter to the other six elementary schools with full completion by August 2023 with all schools trained and the program fully implemented.
The goals of a MTSS are a schoolwide, system-wide approach to support the needs of the whole-child with integrated academic, behavioral, and social-emotional teaching, learning, and support services. This includes regular screening and monitoring of student progress, and intervention and targeted remediation for struggling students. It is also professional development dedicated to developing teacher efficacy and best practices. It includes using evidence-based strategies and obtaining community involvement to provide supports at home. The next regular board meeting is scheduled for November 18 at The James Pitt Theater on the campus of Rancho Cotate High School.
