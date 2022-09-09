The city just celebrated its 60th birthday. Cross & Crown Lutheran Church has been in Rohnert Park almost as long. They bought their land in 1968 and their Fellowship Hall was built in December 1968. They started their pre-school in 1972 and have grown the school up to 6th grade with 10 teachers and 85 students enrolled. They added the current Sanctuary in 1984. The Fellowship Hall now serves for large church functions such as weddings. The congregation is around 150 members.
Cross & Crown is located at 5475 Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park, CA and is a solid fixture. They have a Sunday Worship at 8:30 a.m. for 30 minutes of music, word, and sacrament according to their website. At 10 a.m. they have an hour-long service as well as a Kid’s Club service for children ages 3 through 5th grade. They were one of the original churches helping to found Neighbors Organized Against Hunger (NOAH) which is located next to the church. They also share their facility with Primera Iglesia Bautista, a Baptist Church with services in the afternoon.
They recently announced the arrival of Pastor Bill Wessner and his wife, Susan. Wessner was an interim pastor (2016-2019) at Cross & Crown. He has returned to be the full-time pastor. His first service was on August 28 and his installation is scheduled for September 30. Pastor Leon Holm was their founder. He remained a member, attending occasionally, as he aged while living with his daughter in Santa Rosa. He passed on August 25, 2022. He was 101 years old. His memorial service is scheduled for October 8, and all are welcome to attend.
On Saturday, September 24, Cross & Crown will celebrate 50 years in operation. The festivities will run from 2-5 p.m. and is geared towards the kids. They will have games, face painting, a jumpy, and a dunk tank. Both the Pastor and the School’s Administrator, Jean Bashi, will take turns in the dunk tank. According to Bashi, Angels Taco Truck and Kona Ice will be on hand. Food is available including cupcakes. The campus is open to current and former teachers and students and the public is welcome. Bashi said “Cross & Crown Lutheran Church and School has been a beacon in the community for 50 years; and we’re hoping for 50 more!”
Let’s peek at the history of the school. Opening in 1972 as “Little Friends Preschool,” it remained a preschool focused on early childhood development until 1984. That year they added a kindergarten. In 1986 the name changed to “Cross and Crown Lutheran School (CCLS)” as they continued to grow by adding a first grade. They added a new grade each year, adding an 8th grade in 1997. They remained that way until 2008 when demographic and economic conditions required them to step back, reassess, and restructure according to their website. The 2008-09 school year then was a preschool through first grade. In 2009, second grade was back. From 2010 through 2016 they added back a grade each year and now are currently educating through 6th grade again.
The Cross and Crown Lutheran School belongs to the Evangelical Lutheran Education Association and is a member of the California Association of Private School Organizations. Their admission information can be found at: Cross and Crown Lutheran School (crossandcrownschoolrp.org). The church is part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA), and within the Sierra Pacific Synod (Senate) which has 180 worshipping communities in Northern California and Northern Nevada. For more information you can contact the church office at (707)-795-7853 or the school office at (707)-795-7863.
