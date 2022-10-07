Cross and Crown Lutheran School Celebrates 50th Anniversary!

Over 200 people of all ages had a blast at this very fun event held on Saturday, September 24th at Cross and Crown Lutheran School! Kids loved the creative games organized by Sue Michaelsen — lots of children laughing, encouraging each other, and having a wonderful time. They especially enjoyed dunking Pastor Bill (we lost count of how many times!) and making shaving cream faces on Pastor and teachers! Angel’s Tacos and Kona ice were much enjoyed, and Lori Newzell’s fabulous cream-filled fancy cupcakes were a very special treat. Students, parents & teachers from years past enjoyed catching up with one another after years apart.
“I saw parents complimenting and thanking teachers for their time and efforts, cheering the kids’ games, and even staying to help clean up,” says Susan Wessner.
Said Jean Bashi, now the School Administrator, “It was wonderful for me personally because so many of my kindergartners from the 1990’s came back to celebrate with their children who are now attending our school. I felt so honored, and it was a great day!”
