Cross and Crown Lutheran Church will offer a Thanksgiving Eve Worship Service on Wednesday, November 23 at 7 p.m. This is an ecumenical service – persons of all faiths are welcome. Come join us as we gather to express gratitude for our blessings in life.
Refreshments (favorite Thanksgiving pies!) will be served following the worship service.
The church is located at 5475 Snyder Ln. Rohnert Park (across from the high school). Enter through the glass doors facing the parking lot.
