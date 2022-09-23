CCLC members and friends spent last Saturday morning working on crystal sun-catchers for their Holiday Craft Faire scheduled for November 18-19.
“Events like these give local artisans an opportunity to build their following, besides earn some money. It’s also a chance for members of the community to come together,” said Lori Newzell, the driving force behind the craft fair. “I can’t tell you how many friends I run into when visiting craft fairs all over the county! We’ll be offering a soup luncheon both days, so there will be a place for people to just sit down and visit with one another.”
The event also benefits CCLC Women’s Ministries, which then directs funds to various local charities that assist women and children in need.
Applications are now open to the public for crafters of all kinds who would like to participate in this event.
Call the church at (707)795-7853, or email church@crossandcrownrp.org, to request an application form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.