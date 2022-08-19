Cross and Crown Lutheran chooses new pastor

Cross and Crown Lutheran Church is happy to announce the appointment of a new permanent, full-time pastor! Pastor Bill Wessner’s first day of employment will be August 25, and his first Sunday in the pulpit will be August 28. His official installation will take place on the evening of Friday, September 30.
The Wessners have many years of church experience behind them as Deacon and Pastor serving congregations in Illinois and Ohio. Having moved here to be nearer children and grandchildren, Pastor Bill (as he likes to be called) has served a series of interim pastorships in California. These included Petaluma, then Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa and, most recently, Sacramento. Pastor Bill’s interim appointment at Cross and Crown was from summer of 2016 to fall of 2019.
“We are so excited to have Pastor Bill and Susan back at Cross and Crown on a permanent basis,” said Congregation President Myrna Kappler. “We look forward to Pastor Bill’s leadership to Cross and Crown Church, School, and the wider community.”
Pastor Bill says, “Susan and I have a renewed wonder to be returning to Cross and Crown Lutheran Church and school. We know this community to be a praying, energetic congregation, rooted in the Good News with a diversity of gifts and a rich history of service, both as a school and to people of all ages in Rohnert Park. We hope to see you soon as we bring our best together in service, here in our ever-changing world. Explore with us. Come and see.”
