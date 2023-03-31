Credo High’s FIRST robotics team, Eco Robotics 8016, recently competed in San Francisco as one of forty-two teams and against all odds was one of the three competition winners!
This is an unprecedented success and is a direct result of the hard work of our students, as well as the support of our community. Because of this achievement, the team has been invited to compete on an international level at the FIRST World Championship in Houston, Texas this April.
Attending World Championships is a large financial commitment and is not something our team budgeted for this season. We are currently fundraising to subsidize the costs of our travel, accommodations, meals, and other critical expenses necessary for our team of seventeen students (alongside key chaperones and mentors) to attend.
The team’s business department is proactively working to gain sponsorships from local companies and organizations with parent support. But we are also relying on the support of our community to achieve this goal! As one of only two high schools in our county with a FRC (FIRST Robotics Competition) team, this is an immense learning opportunity that will have ripple effects within our community and is a catalyst to launching this program to the next level. With your support, we can make this a reality! Learn more about their team and donate to their trip to the world championships at the link below. https://donorbox.org/send-eco-robotics-8016-to-first-world-championship
