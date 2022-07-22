Sergeant Paul Gilman of the Petaluma Police Department issued a release that four businesses in Petaluma located skimmer devices in their businesses.
On July 16, an alert ATM Technician working on the ATM at Bank of America on Kentucky Street located two skimming on the ATM machines and cameras arranged to watch the keypads. All the evidence was collected and is being evaluated for potential investigative leads.
On July 18, Petaluma PD was notified of additional skimmer devices located at three different 7-11 stores on Howard St., Perry Lane, and on D St.
While the investigation is ongoing, Petaluma PD wanted to take the opportunity to warn the public of the number of skimmers found and to warn the public about these devices.
Credit Card/Debit Card skimmers are devices used to collect information which can be used to make unauthorized purchases. They are often hard to detect, but for more information you can follow this link, https://forbes.com/advisor/credit-cards/how-to-spot-a-credit-card-skimmer.
During a visual and physical inspection of the card/reader, look for alignment issues for anything making the card reader stick out at an odd angle. If the security seals appear to have been tampered with, avoid using the card reader. Regularly monitor credit and debit card activity by checking bank statements and online accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.