Creative Sonoma is pleased to announce a new program to encourage creative placemaking projects in Sonoma County. Artists who are interested in building a practice in community engagement and public art are encouraged to apply. A cohort of artists will be selected to participate in customized trainings to enhance their skills to engage communities, transform public spaces and processes, and use the arts to address civic and business challenges. Artist cohort members will each receive a grant to fund a temporary art project that they develop as a “case study” during their participation in the program. The deadline for applications is April 26, 2022.
Participating artists will be paired with arts “Advocates,” who will provide sites for the new artwork. Advocates will also participate in training to learn about best practices for working with artists on public projects. The program will occur between May and December 2022 and participating artists must commit to up to twenty (20) hours of training and networking.
"This program is designed to recognize the value of creativity placemaking in our communities – using arts and culture to enliven our spaces and reflect who we are,” said Supervisor James Gore, Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. "It also provides both professional development and much-needed funding for our artists as they help us all look toward a brighter year ahead.”
Details about the program including how to apply can be found at www.CreativeSonoma.org/ArtSurround/. Information is available in English and Spanish.
Creative Sonoma is committed to an equitable, inclusive, and accessible application process for the program and is seeking arts and culture workers of all races, cultural backgrounds, abilities, and gender identities to apply. For more information, including assistance in accessing program information or require an accommodated application process, please contact Samantha Kimpel, Samantha.kimpel@sonoma-county.org.
Creative Sonoma is a division of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board dedicated to supporting and advancing the creative community of Sonoma County.
Please visit www.CreativeSonoma.org for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.