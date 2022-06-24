COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

The County of Sonoma is working with regional healthcare partners to ensure that vaccine distribution and administration is approached through the lens of equity.
Who can receive a COVID-19 vaccine?
Everyone 5 years and older can get a vaccine at no cost. Parental consent (see options below) is required for minors. Parents are encouraged to take their children to their primary care providers, local pharmacies or local vaccine clinics. Some clinics, but not all, are providing pediatric vaccines — check with each provider before arriving or make an appointment at myturn.ca.gov. Please note that school clinics are intended for those attending the school and their families.
CDC panel approves 1st shots for US kids under 5
The U.S. on Saturday opened COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.
The shots will become available next week, expanding the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 6 months.
Recommendations for the interval between the first and second mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses
Some people ages 12 through 64 years, especially males ages 12 through 39 years, may benefit from getting their second mRNA COVID19 vaccine dose eight weeks after receiving their first dose.
Providers should continue to recommend the three-week (Pfizer-BioNTech) or four-week (Moderna) interval for patients who are:
• At higher risk of having an inadequate response to the first mRNA vaccine dose, such as those that are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
• At higher risk for severe COVID-19, such as adults ages 65 years and older.
• In need of rapid protection, such as during high levels of community transmission.
• Children aged 5–11.
Though three-to-four-week intervals remain safe and effective for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, a longer interval may be considered for some populations. While the risk remains small, the relative risk for developing myocarditis is higher for males ages 12-39 and might be reduced by extending the time between the first and second dose to eight weeks. From March 2020 to January 2021, the risk for myocarditis was 16 times higher among unvaccinated patients WITH COVID-19 than among patients without COVID-19. This is why the CDC states that the known risks of COVID-19 illness and its related, possibly severe complications, such as long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death, far outweigh the potential risks of having a rare adverse reaction to vaccination, including the possible risk of myocarditis. For more detailed information, please visit the CDC’s Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of COVID-19 Vaccines.
Eligibility for booster doses
Booster shots are available for everyone 5 and older. Get a booster shot as soon as you’re eligible:
• If you received a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, get a booster shot after five months
• If you received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, get a booster shot after two months
Your booster shot can be a different vaccine brand than you got in your original series. A Pfizer or Moderna booster is strongly advised for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those aged 12 to 17 can only get a Pfizer booster.
In addition, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup (WSSSRW) have approved a second booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups. You could get an additional booster shot if you received your first booster more than four months ago and are:
• Age 50 and older
• Age 18 and older with moderate / severe immunosuppression
• Age 12-17 with moderate / severe immunosuppression (Pfizer booster only)
Check with your health care provider or vaccine clinic to see if second booster doses are available.
Options for consent for minors
Persons younger than 18 must have parental or guardian consent given by a legally authorized representative (parent or guardian). An emancipated minor may consent for him/herself. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorization for people under 18.
Allowable consent includes:
• Parent/guardian accompanies the minor in person.
• If the parent/guardian cannot accompany the minor, a signed written consent is acceptable. The written consent must verify the parent/guardian has been provided the Pfizer EUA Fact Sheet.
• Phone or video consent is possible if the parent/guardian confirms that they have been provided the Pfizer EUA Fact Sheet or the Fact Sheet is read to the parent/guardian.
A sample consent form from the California Department of Public Health can be found here. The Sonoma County Office of Education also has consent forms in English and Spanish.
To find clinics where minors can be vaccinated, visit the Vaccine Clinics page.
In this contest, Sonoma County students produced videos that explain, promote, and encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters in young people. The suggested topics included the availability of vaccines, ease, and advantages of being vaccinated, as well as facts versus myths and how misinformation has affected the pandemic. Students from 15 different schools responded, and we received 16 videos that complied with the rules of the contest.
The Vax Video Contest is a partnership between the County of Sonoma, the Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County, and the Sonoma County Office of Education.
Prizes are $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second and $500 for third. The cash prizes were funded by community sponsors and were awarded to the top three videos in each of two categories: sixth to eighth graders and ninth to 12th graders. Our Sponsors for the prizes are:
• Sonoma County Family YMCA
• Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County
• Santa Rosa Community Health
• Partnership HealthPlan
• Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation
• Sonoma Valley Community Health Center
Entries were judged on the following criteria:
• Effectiveness of the Message: Does the video content provide Sonoma County youth with information about the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations?
• Accuracy: Is the vaccine information provided in the video accurate?
• Quality: Does the video display a high production quality? Quality can be determined by how well the video is put together, whether the video content is cohesive and flows, whether the performances show that students practiced and made an effort, etc.
• Entertaining: Does the video present vaccine information in a way that encourages youth to get vaccinated?
• Originality/Creativity: Is the video content creative and unique compared to other videos or vaccine campaigns? Does the video showcase the talents of the student or team?
The winners and their videos are:
Sixth to eighth graders:
• First prize: Alec Singer, William Philp, Roberto Briceño and Jasson Dennis, 8th graders at Santa Rosa Middle School. https://youtu.be/81bBylOXIzA
• Second prize: Sydney Buonaccorsi, seventh grader at Rincon Valley Middle school. https://youtu.be/TORKADLKRyo
• Third prize (tie): Siddharth Kohli, eighth grader, The Healdsburg School. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raeQ9jEmxXI
• Third prize (tie): Genevieve Medel, eighth grader, Rincon Valley Middle School.https://youtu.be/li8ZwrjpwS4
Vaccine Clinics
Where can I get my vaccine?
Vaccines are still available at the rear of the Rohnert Park Community Center.
Hours and days are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:45-4 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and available at no cost to you! There are many vaccination opportunities in Sonoma County, including your health care provider and the clinics and other resources listed below.
• For a schedule of vaccine clinics in Sonoma County, visit the vaccine clinic.
• If you need help with scheduling your second dose, please email vaccinehelp@sonoma-county.org. You can also call (707) 565-4667 for more information about vaccines.
• Many vaccine clinics use the California Department of Public Health’s MyTurn.ca.gov system for listing vaccine opportunities and many also accept walk-in appointments.
• The Center for Disease Control maintains a helpful tool at Vaccines.gov. These vaccine clinics are mostly pharmacies and listed by vaccine type, availability, and distance from your location.
• The Department of Veterans Affairs has multiple vaccine clinic locations. Register online at COVID-19 vaccine at VA, call (877) 327-0022, or visit MyTurn.ca.gov.
Free bus transit to COVID-19 vaccination appointments
Regional transit providers are offering free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments to help address financial and transportation-related barriers to accessing the vaccine. You must provide proof of appointment.
Get more information about free rides to vaccine appointments by visiting:
• Santa Rosa CityBus
• Sonoma County Transit
• Petaluma Transit
