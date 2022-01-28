Most clinics provide first, second and booster doses. Appointments are required or recommended at most locations. Appointments can also be scheduled at myturn.ca.gov.
Rohnert Park Health Center, Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 3-7:15 p.m. on the second floor 5900 State Farm Dr. Appointments required, call 707-559-7500.
Rohnert Park Community Center Tuesday-Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 5401 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park. No appointment needed though you can make one at myturn.ca.gov.
For a list of free vaccination clinics and testing sites go to SoCoEmergency.org or call 707-565-4667.
