On June 30, 2022, at 7-8:30pm, the Cotati City Council will hold a special meeting on potential strategies to promote local food production.
Cotati’s General Plan includes goals to increase gardening and farming within the city to improve resident access to healthy food, encourage sustainable local food systems, provide economic opportunities to residents, and build social cohesion. At the meeting on June 30, the city council will explore several strategies, including some inspired by innovative practices in other cities that expand options for urban agriculture. Community members are encouraged to participate in the workshop, which will take place on Zoom.
Informational and background materials for the meeting and the agenda, which includes instructions for joining the Zoom meeting, are available at the city’s website, www.cotaticity.org. A paper version of the materials may be viewed at Cotati City Hall, 201 West Sierra Avenue, Monday-Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Contact Autumn Buss, Associate Planner, at 707-238-5276 or abuss@cotaticity.org for more information about the workshop.
For additional information contact Autumn Buss, Associate Planner abuss@cotaticity.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.