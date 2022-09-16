Kids night out
Do you have errands to do? Need some kid-free relaxation time? Maybe an adult night out only? Send your children to a fun filled night of games, a pizza dinner, a movie and more. Kids Night Out will be staffed by trained and experienced city staff at the Cotati Community Center, 216 E. School St. Sept. 30, Oct. 28, Jan. 27, Feb. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. $40 per child. Register at cotati.recdesk.com/Community/Program. If you have questions, call Kelly at 707-796-7301.
Curious about Cotati’s history?
Take a free 90-minute walking tour. This is sponsored by the Cotati Historical Society. The free tours take place Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. For more information call 707-794-0305.
Cotati car show and movie in the park
On Sept. 23 there will be the first annual car show and movie in the park at La Plaza Park. To register for the car show or questions, contact Kelly at 707-796-7301. The car show will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:15 p.m.
Cotati Candyland
This is the third year of the fun Cotati Candyland Halloween Trick or Treat event. Join us on Halloween for a free, safe, and fun trick or treating adventure through Cotati. The city is partnering with multiple Cotati businesses to hand out candy outside and following safety protocols. Registration is not required. Check in at the City of Cotati booth in La Plaza Park to get a map of the participating businesses. Free to all. Remember the date! Monday Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Don’t be afraid to report suspicious activity, call the Cotati Police at 707-792-4611.
