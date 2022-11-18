Saturday, December 3, Cotati will have a shop and stroll 2022 event. This is being held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Cotati between La Plaza and Charles St.
This is a benefit for the Cotati Community Farmers’ Market with music, kids fun, Santa and marble races.
