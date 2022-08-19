Cotati-Rohnert Park School District kicks off New School Year

In the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, the 2022-2023 school year started on August 16 at all schools except for Richard Crane Elementary. Richard Crane is an all-year school and started their 2022-2023 school year back on July 19. But on Monday, August 15, the district first welcomed back the teachers and employees at a kickoff event. The event was held in the Henry J. Sarlatte Gymnasium on the campus of Rancho Cotate High School.
Scheduled to start at 8 a.m., teachers and staff were first greeted outside by the high school band and color guard. Proceeding into the Theater Arts Gymnasium building, they were treated to croissants and coffee as they said hello to administrators and colleagues before heading into the gym. The croissants came from Café Des Croissants in Sebastopol and the coffee and fixings from Starbucks in Cotati. Like many of the thank you gifts and raffle prizes, these were either provided at discounted prices or supported by donations from the district’s cabinet.
Filling the bleachers on one side of the gym, they faced out to where district principals and dignitaries were seated. The students at Richard Crane, by on-screen video, led the assembly in the pledge of allegiance and the event started around 8:30 a.m. It lasted about an hour.
Dr. Mayra Perez, Superintendent, kicked off the formal event introducing the principals in attendance. She also introduced members of the Board of Trustees and cabinet present. Board President Joe Cimino along with Trustees Leffler Brown and Michelle Wing were there. She said a few words to welcome the teachers back to include: “We missed you,” and “we’ve had a couple of tough years” referring to distance and hybrid learning caused by the pandemic, and to the strike last year that generated some hard feelings. She is looking forward towards working together and told the attendees we “wish you a wonderful year.”
Jen Hansen, Director of Human Resources then proceeded to the podium. She acknowledged the 58 new teachers to the district this year, having them stand up when their school’s name was called. They did so to thunderous applause from their colleagues. Hansen, and members of her staff, then called forward and handed out service pins for employees who have completed 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, or more years. There were quite a few pins handed out at all levels, too many to name except for the five who have served 30 or more years. They were Linda Bannister (30 years), Joan Newcomb, Kay Hawkins, and Erith Terlizzi (35 years). Joyce Baker was recognized with a 40-year pin which Hansen said they “never had a 40-year pin” before.
After the pins, Hansen proceeded to conduct a raffle for the teachers and employees in attendance. Upon entry, each employee received a ticket to place in either the Certified or Classified employee basket. Hansen alternated baskets calling out the winner to come forward and claim a gift card prize of their choice from places like Starbucks, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. The values ranged from $5 to $50. The school district’s cabinet pitched in to purchase the over two dozen cards raffled off.
The final event of the morning was the introduction of the school mascots and the Rancho Cotate Cheerleaders. Most mascots were types of cats such as Tiger, Cougar, or Bobcat; however, there was a Dinosaur and an Eagle too! The cheerleaders and mascots put on a short cheer demonstration for the audience. Afterwards, Perez thanked the kids for giving up their time to help make this event a success. Gift bags were given as a token of appreciation, and each school had a gift basket to take back to campus. Perez said, “We are filled with hope and joy and so excited to welcome everyone back.”
