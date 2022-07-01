The members of the Cotati City Council started off this week’s meeting with a proclamation that from June 24-31 is zero waste week. This again shows the city’s commitment to limiting waste and other harmful materials that hurt the environment. This was the major proclamation made by the council to start the meeting. This was the lead into another jammed packed agenda, which included topics on construction, land, gas/fossil fuels and much more.
One unique thing about this meeting was how full the consent calendar was. Usually there’s one or two items, this week the council discussed nine. The first had to do with a land purchase agreement on 950 E Cotati Avenue. It was recommended that the city council, acting on behalf of the Successor Agency, adopt a resolution approving the disposition and development agreement between David McDonald and Brion Wise of B Wise Inc. The council discussed this before agreeing to vote yes on it.
Next up was the adoption of salary schedule for the next fiscal year, which is 2022-23. Then, along those same lines, the council voted to adopt a resolution approving the annual appropriations limit for the City of Cotati Fiscal year 2022-23.
After this, future construction projects were discussed. Most of the recent construction projects that the council has spent a year or two of discussions have finally been completed, so it’s time to start looking ahead at what else can be in the city. It was recommended for the council to approve by motion a professional service agreement and Harris and Associates for the design of the 2023 street rehabilitation project and authorize the city manager to execute the professional services.
This was followed by the council approving Amendment 3 to the quick strike agreement. This will allow the phase 1 study of Native American Archaeological resource and authorize city manager to execute the amendment. Then was an update of the City of Cotati conflict of interest staff report.
The next two amendments brought the council back to construction. The first was about awarding Mosaic Benches. It was recommended for the council approve a resolution a construction contract to Coast side Concrete and Construction Inc, to construct the Mosaic Wall Benches. Next was the CalTrans Freeway Maintenance Agreement. It was recommended the city council adopt a resolution authorizing the city manager to approve Amendment 1 to the Freeway Maintenance Agreement with CalTrans. Lastly was a resolution about AB 361 Teleconferencing rules. It was recommended that the council adopt a resolution authorizing virtual city council, commission and committee meetings during a declared state of emergency.
Next, they went into the public hearing portion of the night, which gave those in attendance as well as the council to discuss certain things important to the community. First up was the Gas Station Fossil Fuel ban. For this hearing it was recommended the subject was amending second 17.24.020 (Allowable Land uses), Section 17.42.180 (Service Station), and Chapter 17.90 (Definitions) of the Cotati Municipal Code to provide provisions for electric vehicle charging, eliminate service stations as an allowable land use in the CD zoning district and prohibit in all zoning district new or expanded service station facilities that store, convey or dispense fossil fuel.
More simply put, this was a discussion about electric vehicles and discussion the price of gas and fossil fuels in today’s world. This was a lengthy and lively discussion.
Next up was the council approving the Annual Engineer’s Report, which confirmed the assessment diagram and annual assessment amount, and authorizing the levying and collection of assessment for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which would be for Cotati landscaping and lighting assessment district for zones 1, 2 , 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10.
The last two were discussions on the outstanding back flow charges assessment and the sewer delinquencies assessment. All these issues on the public hearing seemed to be related to one another in some way and very relevant to peoples’ lives today, not just in Cotati but throughout the US.
Finally, the regular agenda had three topics for discussions. The first was about SB 1383, Recology Franchise and Waste delivery agreements. It was asked for the council to adopt two resolutions. The first was authorizing the city manager to sign the first amendment to the franchise agreement for collection, disposal and processing of solid waste, recyclables and compostable materials and related activities pursuant to chapter 8.08 and extend the franchise agreement by five years and to approve the proposed omnibus amendment to waste delivery agreement and franchised hauler agreement.
Secondly was the adoption of Cotati’s budget and capital improvement program for the fiscal year 2022-23. Finally, was the letter of support for SB 940 which has to do with building of mobile home parks. The council voted yes on all these resolutions, so they passed by 5-0 votes.
This led into City Manager, Damien O’Bid and his report. O’Bid started off by making one thing clear, all fireworks are banned in Cotati because of the dry temperatures. “We are going to be continuing to push out that message as we get closer to the Fourth of July because we do not want to start any fires in our neighborhoods.” Kids’ day is coming up on July 9 and the theme is peace, love, and Cotati. There’s plenty of recreational activities as well as an accordion festival and movie night coming up in August. As always, the city manager’s report is posted on Facebook for those who want a complete run down of the action.
