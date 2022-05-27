Tuesday night marked the last city council meeting of the month for Mayor Mark Landman and his council members. This one started off like all the others, with some announcements from the council about how new attendees can watch the meeting, then transitioned into the agenda portion of the night.
The first presentation was done by Mosquito and Victor Control District of Sonoma Marin. Though there was a presentation, the council didn’t take any action to vote on it. So, it was more a listen and learn type of presentation. After this, the approval of the final agenda was discussed, and the council again made an announcement regarding attendees asking questions.
Next, came the beefy part of the meeting, the consent calendar. This was a 7-part series, starting out with the Multifamily Housing streaming ordinance. This presentation was centered around the council adopting an ordinance amending the land use code to implement General Plan policies that will streamline the review and approval of multifamily housing development and remove barriers to multifamily housing development. Like with almost every meeting, the council had someone to talk about housing. Since housing costs are skyrocketing, the City of Cotati has gone all out trying to make housing more affordable for residents. The council discussed and voted yes on this ordinance because they see housing as one of the most important initiatives.
Second, was the SB1 List of Projects for the Fiscal year 2022/23. It was recommended for the council to listen and then adopt a resolution adopting a list of projects for Fiscal Year 2022-23 funded by SB1:the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The third presentation was a request for the FY 21-22 city council contribution for the Chamber of Commerce. This was asking the council to approve a request from the Cotati Chamber of Commerce for $15,000 financial support in the current fiscal year (2021-2022).
Fourth was a resolution about rewarding Rocket Park and Laguna Pathways Construction. It was recommended for the city council to adopt a resolution awarding the Pocket Park and Laguna Trail Pathways Improvements Project construction contract to US Engineering inc. and authorizing the city manager to execute the construction contract and associate construction support agreements for the project.
Then the final three items on the calendar had to do with public hearings. The first was about the oral and written protests to the outstanding back flow testing charges and levying of assessments for Fiscal Year 2022-23. Second, was a public hearing about the sewer delinquencies and last was about approving a preliminary engineers report and set the time and date of the public hearing for the City of Cotati Landscaping and Lighting Assessment District for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
After this was the main agenda of the night, which included four parts. The first was a police policy compliance review, it was recommended for the council to review and discuss the policy compliance of the police department. Next was the Police 2021 Annual Report to the community. It was recommended that the city council receive and discuss the annual police chief report to the community for 2021. Third was the council reviewing staff information and considering the various options identified and provide direction on a potential ordinance. Last was the ordinance talking about the position letter for AB 2011 and support Cal Cities budget priorities. It was recommended that the city council authorize the mayor to send a letter of opposition to AB 2011 and a letter of support for Cal Cities Fiscal Year 22/23 budget request.
These juicy presentations were followed by City Manager Damien O’Bid’s report. As always, his report can be found on the city’s website for those who are interested in what he has to say.
As the last meeting of the month of May, this meeting was very thorough and covered a lot of bases.
