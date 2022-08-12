Another Tuesday, another Cotati City Council meeting. Mayor Mark Landman and his crew met again at 6 p.m. to discuss various topics.
The meeting started out with the normal announcements from the council, asking If any community members wanted to speak on any issues. After that the council got started with the first presentation of the night, which was on proposed changes to the Sonoma County Tourism business improvement assessment.
This presentation focus was on two main goals; one was to inspire overnight travel to Sonoma County that bolsters the region’s economy and encourages responsible stewardship of the community abundant resources. The vision of the program was to make Sonoma County the premier destination in North America for responsible travelers who enjoy, protect and preserve the areas bountiful natural and cultural resources.
After the presentation was complete the council took the time to discuss what the benefits of this program could be. Building up the county’s economy is always something on the agenda, so this led to a pretty good discussion.
Next was a discussion on whether the council should approve a new public restroom at Kotate Park. Since the council awarded the Parks Capital Plan for all parks in Cotati it was an idea proposed since Kotate Park is the third biggest park in Cotati, along with Cator Field and Putnam Park. Currently Kotate Park doesn’t have a public restroom. The Council voted to pass the resolution.
After that was discussion regarding St Joseph’s Way. It was asked that the council approve a resolution supporting relinquishment of St Joseph’s Way. Since St Joseph’s way is a part of the State Department of Transportation since 2002 the council voted to allow the motion to go forward.
Next up was the council voting on whether they wanted to pass a resolution which allowed them to monitor KLH Consulting.
KLH Consulting is an information technology consulted company based in Santa Rosa California with over 40 years’ experience providing IT support. This resolution passed the council as the council and KLH have been trying to get third party oversight for quite some time.
Finally, the last item on the consent calendar was a resolution regarding the Annual Storm water support services agreement. This also had a good discussion and passed the council.
The next phase of the meeting was the CARE COURT and annual budget report.
CARE COURT was Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal to get people with mental health and substance abuse disorders the help they need. It’s short for Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court. It’s aimed at helping thousands of people who are suffering from untreated schizophrenia or psychotic disorders that too often lead to homelessness, incarceration, institutionalization, or premature death. A bill was put forth in March by the California State Senate. The council discussed whether they wanted to voice their support for the CARE COURT. All members of the councils agreed it was a great idea.
Next up was the annual budget discussion for the Fiscal year 2022/23. This was followed by City Manager Damian O’Bid’s report which as always can be found on the city’s website. Those who want to hear what he has to say should go on the website Wednesday or Thursday and hear his report on all the city updates from health, weather, and recreation.
