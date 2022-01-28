With the first month of the new year set to end in a few days, the Cotati City Council wrapped up their third meeting of the year. Mayor Mark Landman and his colleagues again took to Zoom to discuss various topics.
This meeting’s central focus was on SB 1383 and City Manager Damien O’Bid discussing future events for community members to keep an eye on, as well as updates on the way finder and westside construction projects.
The major talking point of the meeting was a student presentation on SB 1383. SB 1383 is a bill that expands on others already in place. California passed SB 1383 this year to continue focusing on waste management and making sure the state recycles properly. The main takeaway from this presentation was about reducing landfill. By 2025 the goal is to reduce organic material disposed in landfills by 75 percent from the 2014 levels. Recycling and limiting waste are something California has taken on over the last few years. This presentation was done by local high school students so it’s good to see the younger generation taking an interest in limiting waste and recycling properly.
The next important presentation was City Manager O’Bid. Like his other presentations O’Bid focused on the important things he wants the community to know about. Some important news is as follows.
Up through February 11, there will be an annual police officer beat meeting. Since the new crew is being sworn in during this time O’Bid said the official Zoom meeting will be held the week of February 11. Also, the city is taking advantage of the nice weather to work on the westside project. The project has been ongoing for a while but has picked up because of the increase in sunny days. O’Bid said the way finder project should be done by March. Most of the signs will be completed by then so community members will get to enjoy that shortly. For those who have visited city hall recently they would have seen the Cotati room being worked on, which according to O’Bid is a good thing because the Cotati room hasn’t been fixed up in a while. He also said that the building is being put on one generator as a way to save power.
Regarding the recreation projects, O’Bid said couples who want to enjoy Valentine’s Day and do something unique will have the chance. For the second year in a row the city is doing a fun little Valentine’s Day activity. This means loved ones can give each other candy, chocolate and a card. There’s also parent and children events starting in February as well. As always, the whole report is posted on the city council website so if community members want to read it in depth it’s available for them to do so.
The meeting wrapped up with Vice Mayor Susan Harvey and Council member John Moore sharing some information from their committees.
Vice Mayor Harvey talked about Zero Waste Sonoma having a meeting last week and went over some of the things they covered. The budget was the main topic of discussion, but she also said the CRV collection will be returning this year. Also, something called a fixit clinic will be coming to Cotati. This will be partnered with Green Mary and community members will be able to bring tools and such to fix things.
Meanwhile, Council member Moore talked about what the library advisory committee and the things they are doing this year. As we know children have been affected by Covid in several ways, but mostly they’ve felt the effects of isolation and depression. Because of this the library advisory committee starting something called the team service project, which is intended to reduce stress in children, specifically those who are struggling with pandemic stress. Also, the library committee is focused on suicide prevention and awareness for those children who are feeling very down.
