Tuesday night wasn’t quite like the other city council meetings. The council met for a special meeting to hear Angela Courtier present on the General Fund Revenue and Expenses. Courtier had about an hour-long presentation covering a few areas within the major topic. Throughout and after the presentation, the council had the opportunity to ask questions and discuss certain topics amongst themselves.
Some main takeaways from the special meeting include that the first General Fund Revenue of 2022 took place February 15. The fund consists of two parts, the first is the contact services and the next is service revenue. Courtier said everything they do is based upon keeping a conservative budget and being able to fit everything under the money slot.
Next was the overall general fund and what it consisted of. According to Courtier, the General Fund is what’s used by government entities. These include Police, Public Works, Recreation, Community Development and City Management.
Finally, was the Expenditure Highlights Department Detail which included city council and city manager. Every one of the listed departments had certain amounts of money being allocated to them.
Cotati’s budget over the last few years has been managed well, which has allowed the council to spend money on the things that truly matter, like construction projects and housing projects in an effort to keep people from leaving.
