The Cotati City Council met once again Tuesday night to discuss important issues facing the City of Cotati. This time issues like cannabis consumption, water and wasteland presentations, nominations for regional commissions and committees took center stage. In particular, the issue of cannabis consumption is what got the most discussion from those in attendance.
As usual, the meeting started off with the normal announcements. These included the council adopting a resolution to continue conducting commission and committee meetings remotely due to health and safety concerns for the public and for the council to authorize and extend the agreement with the Veronda Falletti Ranch livestock. This would mean the council would appropriate the necessary funds and extend the livestock care agreement with Farmster.
After this, the council opened things up to a public comment segment before moving into the direction on future agenda items and public hearings.
The public hearing for Tuesday’s meeting was regarding the commercial cannabis ordinance and updated commercial cannabis tax resolution.
According to City Manager Damien O’Bid, Cotati and Sebastopol voted in favor of this amendment with the highest number of votes. The resolution is broken into two parts; the first is to introduce an ordinance to amend the commercial cannabis municipal code, including allowing retailers to have commercial cannabis lounges under the specified conditions, streamlining permitting of Level 2 manufacturing, and other general code cleanup and second is to adopt a resolution updating the cannabis business tax.
So essentially, this ordinance would allow businesses to have cannabis lounges inside or outside their establishment in conjunction with certain rules the city puts into place. No one under 21 would be allowed inside the lounge and there would be other rules required, but since medicinal cannabis use is so common today, having the ability for customers to enjoy a lounge would make sense.
This was the topic that got the most reaction from those council members in attendance. Most of the members in attendance said what they heard in the presentation made sense and would be a good idea considering the company who will be involved in partnering with the council.
The next part of the meeting was a discussion on Proposition 218. This proposition would allow the Draft Water and Sewer rate study and directing staff to proceed with the Proposition 218 public noticing process for proposed water and sewer rate adjustments and to set a date for the public hearing.
Though this presentation was informative and thorough, the council thought it was best if they held off on supporting the motion. Most of them said there are just too many other things going on now to adopt the resolution at this time. It seemed like they wouldn’t even get to it until next year, so holding off on it made sense.
Next was nominations for regional commissions and committees on behalf of Sonoma County Mayors and Council Members Association and city selection committees. The council was still looking for candidates and members for certain committees. Since no one was willing to step forward, Council Member Susan Harvey volunteered herself to sit on one of the select committees.
Then it was time for the City Manager’s report by Damien O’Bid. There wasn’t a whole lot to add in his report.
Some key information was regarding National Telecommunications or Dispatchers’ week. This means that different dispatch units from across the county give gifts to other dispatch units. For example, Cotati Police Department adopted the SRJC Police Department and brought them gifts, while Healdsburg PD brought gifts for the Cotati PD. The budget study sessions are coming up soon. The Rohnert Park roundabout on Commerce is opening now; there’s still traffic but should be getting better. By the end of the week, the Westside Project will be 95 percent complete. Thursday Bunny Grams are being delivered, Friday hosting youth at the Ranch and Pickleball registrations are open again.
