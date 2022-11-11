Once again, the Cotati City Council met to discuss a wide variety of issues ranging from finances to new construction projects. These issues seem to be the normal agenda items and the council discussed them amongst themselves and gave time for public discussion, if community members wanted to join in. This was the last meeting with the original council, as after November 8 a couple of new members will be coming in.
The meeting starting out with two presentations regarding fees and finances. First was a presentation talking about the Annual Progress Report on General Plan Implementation for 2019, 2020, and 2021 and second was the October 2022 financial report. This report was on the revenue sources, cash, and investments. It was asked that the council review both and approve them if they liked them.
Next up on the docket was the consent calendar which included three items.
The first item was to award a construction contract for the Community Center Window Replacement Project. It was recommended to the council to approve the window replacement contract to August-Jaye Construction and authorize the city manager to execute any required amendments for both the construction and the related construction management agreement.
Second on the consent calendar was the landscape rehabilitation for Altman Acres and adjacent city-maintained street side on Old Redwood Highway. It was recommended the council approve by motion a standard services agreement with LandCare for remediating landscape along Old Redwood Highway within both the Altman Acres Lighting and Landscape Assessment District for a total amount not limited to exceed $30,745 and the adjacent portion within City-Right-of-Way for an amount not to exceed $13,868.
The final portion of the consent calendar was the council accepting the 2021 Pavement Preservation West Side Project.
Next up was the public hearing portion of the evening. This consisted of three topics for the council and community members to discuss.
First was the City Fee Schedule. It was recommended that the council discuss the fee schedule and any changes to it that they saw necessary. Second was the Committee Assignment Process. This was the council discussing the committee assignments process and provide verbal direction to staff. The final topic discussed was the City Council Team Building Proposal. All three of these items had good discussion involved with both the council and community members in attendance.
As always, the meeting concluded with City Manager Damien O’Bid’s report. After O’Bid gave his notes the council members had an opportunity to report out anything else they might have had.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.