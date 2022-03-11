Tuesday night the Cotati City Council met for another session. The meeting consisted of some updates on current events, both locally and worldwide, an update on Sonoma Water and finally the city manager’s report.
The meeting started out with the normal announcements from the Council, then Mayor Mark Landman announced that the City of Cotati would be a part of the Red Cross Month with everything that’s going on in the world. This proclamation was followed by a presentation from the Red Cross representative in attendance.
Next, was the Sonoma Water 2022-2023 Fiscal year presentation. Lynne Roselli and Jake Spaulding presented the proposed budget and rates water transmission system to the council and other attendees. This presentation was in line with others that have been given in past meetings. It was meant to share the goals that Sonoma Water has for the upcoming year and allow the council to discuss them.
After the Sonoma Water presentation, the council voted on a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This past with a 5-0 vote.
Finally, the meeting wrapped up with City Manager Damien O’Bid’s presentation.
Some key points from O’Bid’s presentation were as follows: The Cotati Police Department is working on the next national prescription drug take back day, the construction at Commerce Ave. is ahead of schedule, it’s scheduled to open at the end of March, a couple of months ahead of what the projected time was. The Wayfinder project signs are almost complete, camp spring break is happening the week of March 24.
There’s a number of other camps starting up that are all posted on the City’s Recs page. As always, O’Bid’s whole presentation will be posted on Facebook shortly for those who want to get the full rundown of what’s going on.
The final announcement O’Bid made was the City Clerk, Lauren Berges, will be leaving and moving to Antioch. O’Bid and all the council members thanked her for her years of service to the community and wished her well in her future endeavors.
