Tuesday’s meeting was the last for the month of March and it featured the council talking about several topics. The major topics focused on housing, development, water and as always, a report from City Manager Damien O’Bid.
The first major topic of the evening was the council discussing a bill titled SB 423. This bill introduced by State Senator Scott Wiener and other assembly members would change the way land use and housing will be done in the state. As of now existing law says that the local Planning and Zoning Commissions authorize a development proponent to apply for a multi-family housing development that is subjected to streamlined, ministerial approval process and not subject to a conditional land permit. Essentially local government works with the prospective buyers to develop the best housing plan. Also, current law makes it so lower or moderate-income housing units are required at an affordable price.
If SB 423 were to pass it would change a couple of things. The most important is that instead of the locality or local government being the one in charge, that power would be awarded to the Department of General Services with the purposes of ministerial, streamlined review for development on property owned by or leased to the states. This bill would also eliminate the current January 1st, 2026, provisions and make them operative immediately.
The council was vehemently opposed to this new bill and read a Cal Cities Action report. The mayor also wrote a letter stating the city’s opposition to this bill.
There were four other items on the consent calendar which the council voted on Tuesday evening.
One was regarding the main flushing and Water Treatment Services for the Water Distribution System. The council voted on whether to approve a motion allowing for more filters which are used for the main water flushing services. Second was to award a construction contract for the Community Center Dance Studio Repairs Project. The council awarded contract of $50,000 to Integrated Services and United Mechanical to work on the dance studios in the Community Center. Next was a discussion on a purchase of a Three-Dimensional Scanner to record and document crime scene and accident investigations. It was recommended that the council approve the purchase of a FARO Focus Core USA Model Crime Scene/Accident Investigation equipment and associated hardware. Last on the calendar was rescinding enactment of Stage 1 (20 percent) of the city’s water shortage contingency plan and continued compliance with states emergency drought regulations. It was recommended that the council adopt a resolution to rescind the May 25, 2021 enactment of voluntary Stage 1 of its Water Shortage Continency plan and to comply with the State Boards Emergency Drought Regulations adopted by the Governor Newsom.
After these ordinances were read, voted on and discussed the council moved into the public hearing portion of the meeting. There was only one public hearing event for the day.
The public hearing event was an update on the 2023 Housing Element and the Associated General Plan Environmental Impact report.
Based on the analysis and findings in the staff report the Community Development Department in their presentation recommended the council adopt a resolution approving an addendum to the City of Cotati General Plan Environmental Impact Report in connection with the 2023-2031 Housing Element update. The council discussed the presentation and moved forward with approving the motion.
The final item on the agenda was the 2022 Housing Annual Production Report. This report gave the council all the specifics on housing, from how many houses are built, the cost of them, anything that’s happening in the future, etc. The council has made housing and development one of their key tenants. Many people are moving into the area and the council wants to make sure there’s enough housing and that the budget allows it.
As always City Manager O’Bid gave his annual report to the council and attendees. His report is posted on the City of Cotati Facebook page for those who want to listen to what he said in full.
