Tuesday’s City Council meeting was once again a busy one, with several items discussed. Much of the items discussed had to do with the coming elections and the fiscal budget, which included Phase 3 of the Covid 19 economic development plan.
A main topic of discussion was about cancelling the upcoming 2022 elections. The discussion was about having the new candidates named and appointed directly to the council and other positions without going through the process of elections. This was something the council discussed and voted on. This resolution led to a very lengthy discussion before the vote. Much of the council wanted clarification on what exactly the amendment entailed. Prospective council members Kathleen Rivers and Sylvia Lemus had the ability to chime in with their opinion. Rivers said she would much rather be voted in because it’s based on what she brings to the table, not just being appointed. In the end the council passed the resolution to cancel the elections and appoint the new members. It had a 4 vote for with one absent vote.
Next up was the Covid 19 response plan. Covid 19 has put a dent in the economy for going on two years and we are just now seeing the return to full employment for most people. Even with that, Covid has changed the way a number of people and business will be operating in the future. City Manager Damien O’Bid was discussing some of the plans the city had to bring economic growth and keep the city as a thriving economy. Tuesday was Part 3 of that plan.
After that, the next two items had to do with delegates. These next two items had to do with the council appointing a voting delegate and two alternatives to the 2022 League of California Cities (LOCC) Annual Conference. The meeting is September 9 and according to City Manager O’Bid the rule is that the council appoints delegates in case there aren’t enough council members in attendance to vote on the specific issues at hand. At this time, Vice Mayor Susan Harvey and O’Bid are the ones attending the meeting.
Since there was no public comment on the items, the meeting moved to O’Bid’s report on all things Cotati.
Some important things to note from O’Bid are as follows. Last year Rohnert Park and SSU did an evacuation drill, which will be happening again on August 31 around 4 p.m. Based upon numbers from O’Bid, the city is at a 30 percent reduction in water usage since 2020. This means there is 30 percent less water in circulation, which O’Bid said means people are doing a good job saving and with also people going back to work is helping them use less water. Public Works has a load of projects approved by the council that are getting ready to go. A new one is the West Sierra Sewer replacement is opening next Tuesday. As always, those who want to hear the whole of O’Bid’s statement can listen to it on the Facebook page.
